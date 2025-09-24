Tiktoker Sehar Hayat Confirms Separation From Sami Rasheed

LAHORE – Another separation of the star couple sparked discussions among fans as TikToker Sehar Hayat officially confirmed her divorce from singer Sami Rasheed, putting months of speculation to rest.

The duo tied the knot in late 2022, and their lavish wedding celebrations were all over the internet. In 2024, they welcomed their first daughter, Aira.

Rumors of a split surfaced earlier this year but were denied by Sami Rasheed on social media. However, Sehar Hayat has now addressed the matter directly during a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram.

Responding to a follower’s question about whether she is now a single mother, Sehar said: “Sami and I are no longer together, but Aira’s father was, is, and will always be Sami Rasheed. Daughters are known by their father’s name, and I will teach my daughter to respect both her parents.”

Sehar clarified that she has never prevented her daughter from meeting her father and that any decisions regarding visitation will follow legal procedures.

The confirmation has sparked widespread discussion among fans, many of whom expressed support for Sehar’s stance on co-parenting with dignity.