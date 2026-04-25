Faster, In Real-Time, Enhanced ‘Audio Eraser’ With the Galaxy S26 Series

Audio Eraser on Galaxy devices reduces unnecessary noise in videos and amplifies desired sounds, enabling a more immersive viewing experience. First introduced to edit saved content on the Galaxy S25 series, the feature has evolved significantly across generations. Audio Eraser expanded to support playback adjustments within native apps — such as Gallery and Voice Recorder — on Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7.

Now, with the Galaxy S26 series,it has reached new heights by supporting real-time audio control on content streamed across various platforms. In this article, we’ll dive deeper into these advancements.

From Fix it Later to Filter it Now

Starting with the Galaxy S26 series, Audio Eraser has evolved into a live audio experience. It enables real-time sound separation and optimisation across voices, music and background noise, not only for recorded content but also for over-the-top (OTT) or social media content you are watching. This advancement shifts the focus from post-recording edits to real-time audio management.

By integrating an AI sound engine with advanced sound separation technology, the Galaxy S26 series lets you instantly adjust and control sound in real time. This ensures a clear, immersive listening experience across various streaming platforms by effectively neutralising distracting background noise.

The video below shows how the Galaxy S26 series keeps the sounds you want to hear clear, even in noisy environments.

▲Comparison of interview audio before and after using Audio Eraser on the Galaxy S26 series.

Seamless Access, Total Control

You can easily adjust noise and reduce distractions directly from the Quick panel without needing to rewind or replay content. While the video is playing, swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen and tap the Audio Eraser icon to start filtering the sound right away.

Once activated, the feature offers advanced controls for a more professional touch. You can adjust the “Strength” slider to fine-tune noise reduction and enable “Voice Focus” to hear crystal-clear dialogue in the video.

With the Galaxy S26 series, you can enjoy tailored sound quality in real-time, regardless of the content you’re watching.

▲Access Audio Eraser via the Quick panel on the Galaxy S26 series, with controls to adjust “Strength” and enable “Voice focus.”

Audio Eraser is no longer limited to reducing noise. It now allows you to easily design your sound in real time. Enjoy a more personalised and comfortable listening experience with the Galaxy S26 series.

Audio Eraser supports adjusting noise from media playing through the Quick panel for select apps on the Galaxy S26 series. The level of support depends on the model and OS version. Results may vary by video depending on how sounds are present. Samsung Account login is required. Certain types of sound, such as voices, music and noise, can be detected. Actual sound detection may vary depending on the audio source and video conditions. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

The Galaxy S26 series includes Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra.

Image simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual UX/UI may be different.