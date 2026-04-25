Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan stayed at Rs490,862 on April 25, 2026 Saturday. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs2,486, reaching Rs420,835, reflecting ongoing pressure in both local and international markets.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Price Gold (Per Tola) 490,862 Gold (10 Gram) 420,835 Silver (Per Tola) 7,957

A day earlier, on Thursday, gold prices already dropped significantly by Rs5,200, bringing the per tola rate to Rs493,762. In the global market, gold also witnessed a decline, with prices slipping by $29 to $4,685 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium. This international dip has contributed to the continued decrease in domestic rates.

Silver prices followed a similar trend, falling by Rs142 to settle at Rs7,957 per tola.

18, 21, 22 Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs) Per Tola 454,666 434,000 372,000 Per 1 Gram 38,981 37,209 31,893 Per 10 Gram 389,812 372,093 318,937 Per Ounce 1,104,840 1,054,620 903,960

According to the latest breakdown by purity, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs454,666.67 per tola, while 21-karat gold stands at Rs434,000 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs372,000 per tola. On a per gram basis, 22K gold is being sold at Rs38,981.25, 21K at Rs37,209.38, and 18K at Rs31,893.75. For 10 grams, the rates are Rs389,812.5 for 22K, Rs372,093.75 for 21K, and Rs318,937.5 for 18K. Meanwhile, per ounce prices are recorded at Rs1,104,840 for 22K gold, Rs1,054,620 for 21K, and Rs903,960 for 18K.

A Look at Gold Prices This Week

Date Gold Silver 23-Apr-26 493,762 8,099 22-Apr-26 498,962 8,324 21-Apr-26 500,162 8,358 20-Apr-26 501,162 8,417 18-Apr-26 506,062 8,562 17-Apr-26 501,562 8,444 16-Apr-26 504,862 8,514

A review of prices over the past week. On April 23, 2026, gold was priced at Rs493,762 per tola, while silver stood at Rs8,099 per tola. On April 22, gold was recorded at Rs498,962 and silver at Rs8,324. Prices remained higher earlier in the week, with gold at Rs500,162 and silver at Rs8,358 on April 21, followed by Rs501,162 and Rs8,417 respectively on April 20. The peak during the week was observed on April 18, when gold reached Rs506,062 and silver Rs8,562, before gradually declining. On April 17, gold stood at Rs501,562 and silver at Rs8,444, while on April 16, gold was recorded at Rs504,862 and silver at Rs8,514.