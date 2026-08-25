 iFFALCON enters Pakistan with new smart TV range

LAHORE – Smart technology brand iFFALCON, a sub-brand of TCL, has entered the Pakistani market with the launch of its latest television range.

The company unveiled its products at an event held in Lahore on Aug 24, attended by media representatives, content creators, business partners and other industry stakeholders.

Founded in 2017, iFFALCON operates in more than 43 countries and regions. The brand primarily targets younger consumers interested in streaming, gaming, sports and other forms of digital entertainment.

“Pakistan represents an exciting new chapter for iFFALCON,” said Majid Khan Niazi, director of sales and marketing at iFFALCON Pakistan.

He said the company aimed to provide Pakistani consumers with advanced television technology through products positioned as contemporary and accessible.

The flagship model introduced at the event was the U95A, which features QD Mini LED display technology, a QLED panel and a native refresh rate of 144Hz.

According to the company, the television supports a 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and uses a colour optimisation algorithm designed to produce more natural skin tones. It also comes with an ONKYO 2.1-channel audio system.

The U95A will be available in 50, 55, 65, 75, 85 and 98-inch screen sizes. The 85 and 98-inch models feature matte panels intended to reduce reflections in brightly lit rooms.

The company also introduced the U85A, which offers QD Mini LED technology and up to 384 local dimming zones. It features a native 144Hz refresh rate and an ONKYO 2.1-channel audio system.

The U85A will be available in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch variants.

iFFALCON said it planned to expand its presence in Pakistan through retail and e-commerce partnerships, consumer campaigns and after-sales support.