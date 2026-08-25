Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer announces next international fight in Thailand

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s leading professional boxer Usman Wazeer has announced his next international bout, saying he will face Indonesia’s Eri Agustin in Thailand on September 26.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Wazeer said he had received financial support from the Peshawar Corps Commander and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He praised Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Umar Bukhari for consistently supporting sports and athletes.

Wazeer also said he had met newly elected Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Amjad Hussain, who assured him of support for his upcoming fights.

The boxer said he had won 18 fights so far and was now preparing for his 19th international bout. He expressed his ambition to maintain an undefeated professional record and defeat some of the world’s top boxers.

Wazeer said he had won Pakistan’s first World Youth title and wanted to bring further recognition to the country through professional boxing.

He stressed that sponsorship was crucial for a professional athlete’s career but said he had not received adequate support because of political issues.

Wazeer added that if the Pakistan Boxing Federation played its role effectively, he could also represent Pakistan at the Olympic Games.

Reflecting on his own struggles, he said he was determined to support emerging boxers and help them avoid the difficulties he had faced during his career.