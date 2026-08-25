Punjab bans 8 stage actresses over inappropriate dancing, vulgar gestures

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed a one-month ban on eight stage performers over allegations of inappropriate dancing and gestures during theatrical performances.

The Punjab Information and Culture Department issued a notification announcing the restrictions against the performers.

According to the notification, the performers facing the ban are Mahi Rajput, Hina Sheikh, Malaika Shehzadi, Madiha Khan, Mehak Noor and Mano Multani.

The notification also named Raima Mehr and Husna Jutt, who have likewise been barred from appearing in theatre performances for one month.

The action was taken over allegations of obscene dancing and inappropriate gestures during stage performances.

The department has directed all relevant authorities to ensure strict implementation of the one-month ban.

The performers will not be allowed to participate in theatre performances during the period of the restriction.