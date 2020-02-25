NAB to move SC against bails to Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
NAB to move SC against bails to Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by the Islamabad High Court. 

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by the NAB deputy chairman, director general operations, director general Rawalpindi and other senior officers.

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed cases against both the PML-N leaders over corruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Narowal Sports City projects cases.

More From This Category
Pakistan launches documentary on February-27 ...
05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may ...
03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Punjab Cabinet declares PML-N Supremo Nawaz ...
01:46 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir negation of ...
01:18 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
President Alvi condemns vandalizing of Delhi ...
12:30 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Govt to revise social media laws, says Shafqat ...
12:08 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves
01:34 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr