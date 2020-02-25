NAB to move SC against bails to Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by the Islamabad High Court.
The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, said a press release.
The meeting was attended by the NAB deputy chairman, director general operations, director general Rawalpindi and other senior officers.
The anti-corruption watchdog had filed cases against both the PML-N leaders over corruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Narowal Sports City projects cases.
