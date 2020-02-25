Trump offers to mediate between Pakistan, India on Kashmir – again
NEW DELHI – United States President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir dispute.
Addressing a joint press briefing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Dehli on Tuesday, he said Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sight for a long time.
Trump said, "I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Modi is so good and if anything I can do to mediate, I will do."
Replying to a question regarding Modi government's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the massive restrictions since August, including a communication and security lockdown in Occupied Kashmir in which hundreds of politicians have been in custody, President Trump said I think India, Pakistan will work out their problems.
