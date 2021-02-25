Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 February 2021
Web Desk
10:00 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 February 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,650 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,860 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,450 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,930 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Karachi PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Islamabad PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Peshawar PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Quetta PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Sialkot PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Attock PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Gujranwala PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Jehlum PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Multan PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Bahawalpur PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Gujrat PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Nawabshah PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Chakwal PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Hyderabad PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Nowshehra PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Sargodha PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Faisalabad PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400
Mirpur PKR 110,650 PKR 1,400

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 February ...
08:20 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 February ...
08:20 AM | 23 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 February ...
08:45 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 February ...
08:18 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 February ...
09:59 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 February ...
08:10 AM | 19 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this Pakistani ...
05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr