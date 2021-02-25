Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 February 2021
10:00 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,650 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,860 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,450 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,930 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Karachi
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Quetta
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Attock
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Multan
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,400
- NCOC allows 50 percent audience in PSL 6 matches11:05 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Okara man tortured, filmed by brothers-in-law (VIDEO)10:45 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-25- ...10:25 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 February 202110:00 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Lahore court summons top officials of Nestle Pakistan after infant's ...09:30 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this Pakistani ...
05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Shaniera Akram reminds netizens to 'Pawri' with their masks on02:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021