Delegation of Kashmiri journalists visits ISPR
Web Desk
12:42 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
Delegation of Kashmiri journalists visits ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI - A delegation of Journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir has visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and interacted with Director General (DG) ISPR.

According to ISPR, the Journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), situation in IOJ&K and deliberate cease fire violation by Indian troops targeting civil population.

Journalists appreciated the opportunity for interaction especially in context of one year completion of India’s August 5 illegal actions.

