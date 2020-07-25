Mansehra- Thakot Motorway to be opened for public soon, says CPEC Authority chief
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the construction work of Mansehra-Thahkot motorway had been completed.
In his tweet, Bajwa said the motorway would be open for traffic very soon.
Mansehra- Thakot Motorway construction work by NHA/ Ministry of Communication completed and will be open for traffic very soon. Most amazing drive it will be. #cpec #pakistanmakingprogress pic.twitter.com/NmtVtNGZSm— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 25, 2020
Mansehra-Thahkot is part of the Hazara motorway, that is a 180 kilometer controlled-access motorway linking the Burhan Interchange near Hasan Abdal with Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, Battagram, and Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Burhan-Mansehra section was already open for traffic.
