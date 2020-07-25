Mansehra- Thakot Motorway to be opened for public soon, says CPEC Authority chief
Web Desk
06:27 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
Mansehra- Thakot Motorway to be opened for public soon, says CPEC Authority chief
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the construction work of Mansehra-Thahkot motorway had been completed.

In his tweet, Bajwa said the motorway would be open for traffic very soon.

Mansehra-Thahkot is part of the Hazara motorway, that is a 180 kilometer controlled-access motorway linking the Burhan Interchange near Hasan Abdal with Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, Battagram, and Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Burhan-Mansehra section was already open for traffic.

More From This Category
Four of a family killed after trailer crushes ...
10:53 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
Strong presence of terrorist organization ...
10:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
Smart lockdown strategy leads to outstanding ...
09:21 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
PM Imran says he is proud of efforts for clean & ...
08:35 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
Cockfighting — ‘Helpless’ rooster waiting ...
11:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
Major terrorist activity averted in Balochistan, ...
10:48 PM | 25 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Penny Appeal founder restored as investigation finds no wrongdoing
05:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr