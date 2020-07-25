No loadshedding during Eid holidays, announce govt

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Power Division has announced that there would be no power loadshedding during the Eidul Azha holidays across the country.

The spokesperson of the power division said a monitoring center has been set up in Islamabad to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

He said all power distribution companies have been directed to provide data of power demand and supply situation.

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Azha on August 1 while the three-day long holidays will start from July 31 (Friday).