Ushna Shah wishes to be the Pakistani version of Kangana Ranaut

Pakistani TV actor Ushna Shah has always had the flair for saying things that have the potential to spark some controversy.

After Ushna Shah took to her twitter to ask a seemingly unimpeachable question about the international fame of Drilis:Ertrugul, she was met with the following response from a follower:

Ushna i think you will be future kangana raut of Pakistan 😅 — Syed Husaen (@syedhusaen) June 19, 2020

To which the actress replied by saying that she would like to Pakistan’s version of Kangana Ranaut.

I wish! She’s a brilliant actress. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) June 19, 2020

Ushna's response didn't sit well with her fans and followers. Here's what they had to say:

Yes bcz your bold dressing shows that your love indian culture so much — Abubakar Khalil (@Abubaka33535676) June 20, 2020

I wish you could act well instead of spewing venom on people of your own fraternity — Kaif Hameed 🇵🇰 (@kaif_hameed) June 24, 2020

Ertugrul series is most impressive series of the century e much needed for today. All muslims should follow them and raise the flag of Islam in whole world , there is no need to impress with fake actor or actresses of Bollywood. — Ahmad Saeed (@humanityfirst7) June 24, 2020

Be halima not kangana — haider (@haider09856948) June 19, 2020

She is hypocrite like you as well — M.ARIF BANGASH (@Aarif_00) June 20, 2020

