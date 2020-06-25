Ushna Shah wishes to be the Pakistani version of Kangana Ranaut

02:59 PM | 25 Jun, 2020
Ushna Shah wishes to be the Pakistani version of Kangana Ranaut
Pakistani TV actor Ushna Shah has always had the flair for saying things that have the potential to spark some controversy.

After Ushna Shah took to her twitter to ask a seemingly unimpeachable question about the international fame of Drilis:Ertrugul, she was met with the following response from a follower:

To which the actress replied by saying that she would like to Pakistan’s version of Kangana Ranaut.

Ushna's response didn't sit well with her fans and followers. Here's what they had to say:

