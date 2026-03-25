Middle East crisis under review as Saudi Crown Prince speaks with PM Shehbaz and UK PM

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held crucial telephone conversations with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amid rising regional tensions and growing global concern over military escalation.

Saudi Press Agency shared update, saying discussions centered on the rapidly evolving regional situation, with particular focus on international security, stability, and the mounting consequences of ongoing military tensions. The leaders exchanged views on coordinated efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further destabilization across the region.

During the call with the Saudi Crown Prince, PM Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering support for Saudi Arabia, strongly reiterating that Pakistan stands firmly against any Iranian attacks that threaten the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. His remarks underscored Islamabad’s continued commitment to defending Saudi Arabia in the face of external threats.

Saudi Crown Prince also had a word with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both leaders conducted an in-depth assessment of the broader implications of the regional military tensions. Their discussion extended beyond immediate security concerns to include the potential risks posed to international navigation routes and the stability of the global economy.

British PM Starmer went on to unequivocally condemn the Iranian attacks targeting Saudi territory, characterizing them as a serious threat to regional peace, security, and long-term stability. His statement reflects mounting international apprehension over the possibility that escalating hostilities could spiral into wider geopolitical disruption.