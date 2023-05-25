Yasin Khan bags Mr Pakistan Olympics 2023 title in National Games

QUETTA – Bodybuilder Yasin Khan has won the title of Mr Pakistan Olympics 2023 during the ongoing 34th National Games in Balochistan capital city of Quetta.
Khan, who represented the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in the games, beat Karachi-based athlete Fida Baloch in the final round to clinch the title. The judges of the event voted him as the best poser.
Talking to private news channel, the Peshawar-born athlete termed it a proud moment for him, adding that the final match was tough overall.
“I worked really hard to reach this stage. I am extremely thankful to my parents, trainers and friends for their all-out support," he told Geo News.
Yasin, who has won several medals previously, now eyes to represent Pakistan at the international level as he wanted to do more for the country.
He also requested the government to provide support to bodybuilders as their sport was much expensive.
In the ongoing event, WAPDA bagged 150 points to secure Gold in team category of the bodybuilding competition. Pakistan Army won the Silver with 76 points.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.
On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.
As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
