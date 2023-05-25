Yasin Khan bags Mr Pakistan Olympics 2023 title in National Games

QUETTA – Bodybuilder Yasin Khan has won the title of Mr Pakistan Olympics 2023 during the ongoing 34th National Games in Balochistan capital city of Quetta.

Khan, who represented the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in the games, beat Karachi-based athlete Fida Baloch in the final round to clinch the title. The judges of the event voted him as the best poser.

Talking to private news channel, the Peshawar-born athlete termed it a proud moment for him, adding that the final match was tough overall.

“I worked really hard to reach this stage. I am extremely thankful to my parents, trainers and friends for their all-out support," he told Geo News.

Yasin, who has won several medals previously, now eyes to represent Pakistan at the international level as he wanted to do more for the country.

He also requested the government to provide support to bodybuilders as their sport was much expensive.

In the ongoing event, WAPDA bagged 150 points to secure Gold in team category of the bodybuilding competition. Pakistan Army won the Silver with 76 points.