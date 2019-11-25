Queen Maxima to arrive in Pakistan today

10:50 AM | 25 Nov, 2019
10:50 AM | 25 Nov, 2019
LAHORE - Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will be arriving in Pakistan on Monday (today) for a three-day visit.

The queen is visiting as the UN secretary-general’s special advocate for inclusive finance for development. She will be in Pakistan till November 27.

The Dutch royal will discuss the progress of financial services to improve the economic situation of Pakistan, a statement from the Pakistan Embassy of the Netherlands said.

During her stay, the queen will hold talks with international development partners, representatives of the fintech sector, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and NADRA Chairman Usman Mubin.

She is also expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She will visit a project developed with the CEO Partnership for Economic Inclusion. In Lahore, the queen will look in on a number of projects that focus on digital financial services that, among other things, contribute to the development of entrepreneurs.

Queen Maxima last visited Pakistan in February 2016.

