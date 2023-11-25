Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered a slight recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday, breakings its losing streak.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola to settle at Rs216,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs686 to reach Rs185,614.

In international market, the yellow metal witnessed $9 per ounce increase to reach $2,022.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,550 per tola and Rs2,186.21 per 10 grams in Pakistan.

A day earlier, per tola price of gold dropped by Rs150 to settle at Rs215,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs129 to reach Rs184,928.