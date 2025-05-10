Senior Indian govt official facilitating terrorists in Rajouri killed in Pakistani strike

Raj Kumar Thapa, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri in Indian occupied Kashmir who was a facilitator of terrorists, was killed in a Pakistani strike.

The action was part of Pakistan’s defensive strategy carried out against the state-sponsored terrorism by India.

Reports said Raj Kumar Thapa was a facilitator of terrorists operating against Kashmiri Muslims with the backing of the Indian government. Despite being a government official, he maintained secret links with terrorist groups.

In Rajouri and surrounding areas, Raj Kumar had become a symbol of fear for Kashmiri Muslims. He was accused of misusing state power to harass people besides involving in forced disappearances.

Pakistani forces eliminated Raj Kumar in a specific and targeted operation in Rajouri. The operation was conducted in a highly professional manner and dismantled a major terrorist network.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan launched a robust response to blatant Indian aggression under “Operation Bunyan un Marsoos” (Iron Wall).

Several key Indian military sites have been targeted and destroyed.

State media reported that Pakistan has destroyed BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India, adding that airbase at Udhampur while an airfield at Pathankot were also blown up in the attack.

The operation was launched after India attempted to target three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said. He had warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”. The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.