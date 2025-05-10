Has Imran Khan been released from Adiala Jail?

In what is being described as a major development amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, unconfirmed reports suggest that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been released from Adiala Jail and shifted to a secure, undisclosed location.

According to circulating reports, the decision to move the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was taken given the country’s current sensitive situation and “in the best interest of national security and public order.”

While official channels have yet to confirm the development, sources claim that Imran Khan was quietly transferred from the high-security facility in Rawalpindi shortly before midnight. The move is believed to be a precautionary step the authorities took to ensure his safety amid growing regional instability.

The development comes as the region faces heightened diplomatic and military strain, with tensions between Pakistan and India intensifying over recent cross-border events. Intelligence agencies had reportedly issued alerts indicating potential threats to key national figures.

No statement has been issued yet by the Ministry of Interior or the Punjab Prisons Department, and PTI leadership has also remained silent so far