Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 10 May 2025 – Dollar, Pound, Riyal update

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s currency exchange market saw fluctuations across various foreign currencies on Saturday, with US Dollar continuing to trade above Rs281.

Fresh data shows US Dollar buying rate at Rs281.565, while the selling rate reached Rs283.35. Euro (EUR) is currently being bought at Rs318.75 and sold at Rs321.5, while UK Pound has a buying rate of Rs375.5 and a selling rate of Rs379.

Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to show lower rates, with buying priced at Rs1.97 and selling at Rs2.03, while the Indian Rupee (INR) is being exchanged at Rs3.23 for buying and Rs3.32 for selling.

In contrast, regional currencies like the Qatari Riyal (QAR) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) remain steady, with QAR priced at Rs76.58 for buying and Rs77.28 for selling, while the SAR is priced between Rs74.75 and Rs75.3.