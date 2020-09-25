Middle schools in Sindh to reopen on Sept 28: minister

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Middle schools in Sindh to reopen on Sept 28: minister
KARACHI - Sindh education minister on Friday announced that all classes below the eighth grade will resume on September 28, 2020.

Saeed Ghani, while talking to the media, said no violation regarding safety protocols on the part of school administration will be tolerated.

"Pre-primary, primary and secondary classes have all been allowed to go to back to school," he maintained.

Ghani explained that there had been no disruption as such in the reopening of schools and that it was only the second phase of reopening that had been delayed by only a week.

The minister said that the schools that were sealed were due to two reasons: "Now as we resume the reopening of schools, Sindh has decided that very strict enforcement of safety measures will be ensured," he warned.

More info to follow...

