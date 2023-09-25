Islamabad weather update today

Cloudy and dry weather is likely to prevail in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi during the next 12 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department said Monday.
Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are sight chances of rain-wind in the capital.
The mercury was recorded at 27 at noon and it can touch 32°C during peak hours. Humidity was recorded at over 80 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h.
Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 19, which is good for humans.
The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.
Synoptic Situation
A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the evening, and night.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.