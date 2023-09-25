Islamabad weather update today

Cloudy and dry weather is likely to prevail in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi during the next 12 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department said Monday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are sight chances of rain-wind in the capital.

Islamabad Temperature Today

The mercury was recorded at 27 at noon and it can touch 32°C during peak hours. Humidity was recorded at over 80 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 19, which is good for humans.

The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the evening, and night.