Lahore weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in most districts of Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore.

Lahore Rain Update

Met Office predicted rain-wind/ thundershower in Murree, Galliyat, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan during night hours, but in Lahore, it will be mostly cloudy.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 27°C. Humidity was recorded at around 87 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 15km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 96, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

PMD also predicted rain-wind/thundershower in Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, and Azad Kashmir.