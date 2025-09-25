ECC approves import of vehicles not older than 5 years

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the commercial import of vehicles not older than five years until 30th June 2026

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired the ECC meeting virtually from New York.

The ECC decided to amend relevant provisions of the Import Policy Order, 2022 to allow the commercial import of used vehicles.

Initially, only vehicles not older than five years will be permitted until 30th June 2026, after which the vehicle age limit shall stand removed. The ECC further directed that such commercial importation would remain subject to strict compliance with prescribed environmental and safety standards.

The Committee also approved the imposition of 40 percent Regulatory Duty (RD), in addition to the existing customs duties, on the commercial import of used vehicles (less than five years old). This enhanced duty will remain applicable until 30th June 2026.

Thereafter, the duty shall be reduced gradually by 10 percentage points per year, reaching zero by 2029-30, in line with the recommendations of the Tariff Policy Board.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, federal secretaries and senior officials from concerned ministries and regulatory bodies.