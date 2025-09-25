Punjab govt shares key update on installation of EV charging stations

LAHORE – The Punjab government has given the green light for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in designated commercial areas.

Additionally, the government has removed the previous requirement for approval from the District Design Committee for setting up petrol pumps and charging stations.

In a significant move to streamline the process, the Local Government Department has amended the regulations governing the establishment of petrol pumps.

Now, businesses can set up petrol pumps in commercial zones without needing the approval of the District Design Committee, making it easier to expand infrastructure for both traditional fuel and electric vehicles.

This policy shift aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and provide more accessible charging options across the province.

Earlier this year, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan said that the New Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy sets a clear target: by 2030, 30 percent of all new vehicle sales in Pakistan will be electric.

This ambitious transition is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 4.5 million tons and save approximately 2 billion liters of oil. He stressed that this move would also help Pakistan address its growing air pollution crisis and reduce its dependence on imported petroleum, which currently costs the country billions of dollars each year. The policy is also designed to create 15,000 green jobs across the country, contributing to both environmental and economic development.