Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack

Web Desk
08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked security forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District, the military media wing said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said terrorists fired upon security forces. Pakistani troops initiated a prompt response however, during an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced.

They have been named as Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan, 26, a resident of Bannu, and 23-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din, a resident of DI Khan.

The military media wing further added that a clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ... 08:51 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Seven troops of Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists ...

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz visits Chinese embassy to condole ...
07:54 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
CCTV footage shows suicide bomber blowing herself ...
06:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
No more load-shedding in Pakistan from May 1, ...
05:15 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Federal govt announces Eidul-Fitr 2022 holidays
04:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Daraz, UNDP champion SDG 6 by providing  access ...
03:45 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Three Chinese among four dead in Karachi ...
02:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr