Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked security forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District, the military media wing said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said terrorists fired upon security forces. Pakistani troops initiated a prompt response however, during an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced.

They have been named as Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan, 26, a resident of Bannu, and 23-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din, a resident of DI Khan.

The military media wing further added that a clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.