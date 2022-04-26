Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack
Share
RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked security forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District, the military media wing said on Tuesday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said terrorists fired upon security forces. Pakistani troops initiated a prompt response however, during an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced.
They have been named as Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan, 26, a resident of Bannu, and 23-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din, a resident of DI Khan.
The military media wing further added that a clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ... 08:51 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Seven troops of Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists ...
“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz visits Chinese embassy to condole deaths in Karachi ...07:54 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Twitter takeover by Elon Musk sends netizens in a frenzy, sparks meme ...07:31 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
- Bakhtawar Bhutto terms Dua Zehra’s Nikkah 'coerced and manipulated'05:36 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Amar Khan receives backlash over wardrobe choices04:50 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022