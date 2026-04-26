Trump responds on Iran Link to Washington Dinner Shooting

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has been evacuated as an armed attacker opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, at ciritical time when US is at war with Iran, but POTUS rejected the speculations.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect, now in custody, is a California resident and is being investigated as a “lone wolf” attacker, with no immediate evidence of wider involvement. Federal agencies are continuing to probe his background and possible motives.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Trump just posted security footage of the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner The Suspect was running WILD through the heavily secured corridor at the WHCD This is insane… https://t.co/sWNGqjKL2C pic.twitter.com/K0qD0IQP9g — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 26, 2026

Speaking after incident, PResident Trump ruled out any connection to tensions with Iran, saying there is no indication the shooting was politically linked. He described the attacker as a “very sick individual” who acted alone.

Officials revealed that the attacker was carrying a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, and was also wearing a bulletproof vest. He reportedly attempted to force his way through a Secret Service checkpoint before being confronted by security forces.

During the confrontation, the suspect resisted arrest but was eventually subdued and taken into custody. In the exchange of gunfire, a Secret Service officer was hit but survived because of a bulletproof vest. Trump later said he personally spoke with the injured officer, describing him as recovering well and in “high spirits.”

He noted that the shot was fired from close range with a powerful weapon, but protective gear prevented a potentially fatal outcome. The sudden gunfire triggered chaos inside the venue, forcing an immediate evacuation of the president, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior officials.

Trump said he initially heard a loud noise before realizing the seriousness of the situation, while security teams swiftly activated emergency protocols and moved all officials to safety.

Despite the attack, Trump said the administration will not cancel public engagements. He confirmed the dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days, possibly on a larger scale. He added that although there was brief consideration of continuing the event, security protocols made evacuation unavoidable.

When asked whether he was the intended target, Trump responded, “I guess,” without giving a definitive answer, while also suggesting such incidents may reflect deeper political divisions.

After incident, Trump urged Americans to settle differences peacefully and avoid violence, stressing national unity. He praised the rapid and “brave” response of law enforcement and Secret Service agents, saying their actions prevented a far worse outcome.

Officials confirmed the suspect is now fully contained and no longer poses a threat, while also reassuring that all senior officials present at the event were safe and unharmed.