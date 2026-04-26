Trump safe after Gunman opens fire at High-Profile Washington Dinner

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump was safely evacuated after gunman opened fire and attempted to breach security at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, causing panic at the high-profile event.

Authorities detained the suspect on scene, while officials confirmed that POTUS, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were all unharmed as investigations continue into the motive behind the attack.

BREAKING: President Trump has shared footage of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting and a photo of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/3H1M7hwKbj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2026

As per reports, the heavily armed attacker opened fire and attempted to break through security at the Washington Hilton, famous “Reagan Hotel” due to its connection with the 1981 assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan by John Hinckley Jr., adding a chilling historical echo to the night’s violence.

The suspect identified as 31-year-old, is Cole Tomas Allen from California. Officials say he acted alone.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were swiftly escorted out along with senior cabinet members as panic spread across the venue. All were reported safe and unharmed.

Authorities revealed that the suspect, armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, charged toward a Secret Service checkpoint at around 8:36pm. What followed was a tense exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, a security officer was struck in the chest but saved by a bulletproof vest. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

The attacker was not hit by gunfire but has been taken to hospital for medical evaluation. He is now expected to face serious federal charges, including using a firearm during a violent crime and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. His court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said the attack would not shake his stance on the Iran war. While he said there is no clear indication the shooting is linked to the conflict, he admitted “you never know” as investigators continue probing the motive.