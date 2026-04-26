White House Dinner shooting: All We Need to Know about apparent assassination attempt on Trump

A shooting incident was reported at White House dinner event for media representatives, where gunfire caused panic and forced security to evacuate President Donald Trump. Multiple shots were fired, while a suspect was taken into custody, and a large-scale security response followed.

Authorities are still investigating the motive, security breach, and full circumstances of how the attacker entered the venue.

Gunfire erupts at White House dinner event

A dinner hosted in honor of media representatives is underway when sudden gunshots are heard. Security personnel immediately rush to protect President Donald Trump and evacuate him from the venue.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed off the stage after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.#news pic.twitter.com/YQuG8gzTMf — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) April 26, 2026

Early reports from an on-site security official suggest 7 to 8 shots were fired. Conflicting early information emerges about the suspect, whether he was killed or captured. Trump later posts on social media stating that the attacker has been arrested.

No confirmed casualties among lawmakers are reported, leading to relief among congressional members.

Hilton linked to President Reagan’s assassination

The incident occurred at Washington Hilton Hotel, the same location associated with historical political violence. The site is noted for its connection to the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

That earlier attack left Reagan seriously injured and resulted in long-term consequences for White House press secretary James Brady.

Shooter Tomas Allen Details

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: The suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. He graduated from Cal Tech with an engineering degree in 2017 and earned a master's in computer science in 2025. Allen is… https://t.co/oUtw2nrXNp pic.twitter.com/nESQSE1HYJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 26, 2026

Trump responds

Trump reportedly appears calm despite the chaos. He said being president is one of the most dangerous jobs. He references previous alleged assassination attempts against him, including a shooting incident during a rally in Pennsylvania (before his presidency phase referenced in reports)

A separate attempted attack while golfing in Florida, as POTUS expressed concern about ongoing political violence in the United States.

Chaotic visuals from the venue

Clisp and pictures show panic inside the ballroom, as Guests can be seen hiding under tables. Security officers evacuating attendees

Law enforcement quickly takes control of the building.

BREAKING: President Trump has shared footage of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting and a photo of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/3H1M7hwKbj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2026

Authorities begin identifying the suspect in reports. He is described as a 31-year-old man from Torrance, California. Police said he was staying at the same hotel where the event was held.

His hotel room is sealed for investigation. Officials confirm he is in custody and receiving medical attention. Early statements suggest he acted alone, though this is not fully confirmed.

Weapons and security breach under investigation

Police report the suspect allegedly carried a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. Investigators begin reviewing CCTV footage to understand how he entered the building and how he bypassed security checks.

Authorities confirm they are examining surveillance from multiple areas of the hotel.

Motive behind the shooting

Police said that the motive behind the attack is still unknown. Officials stress that gunfire alone does not automatically indicate a security failure.

Investigators hinted like checkpoint systems functioned as intended during the incident.

Trump shares CCTV footage

President Trump also shared surveillance footage on social media showing a man running inside the venue area. More images show a suspect restrained on the ground. These visuals are presented as evidence linked to the attack.

Trump describes the suspect as a “very sick person.” He claims the individual ran approximately 50 yards before being stopped. He suggests the attacker acted alone. He thanks security and law enforcement for quick action.

Trump shares image of the shooter. pic.twitter.com/UdJMWfI3Vs — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 26, 2026

Trump said First Lady Melania Trump is deeply shocked by the incident, and that he initially did not want to leave the venue but was instructed to evacuate for safety reasons.

Event rescheduling announced

Trump also confirmed the dinner event will be held again within weeks. He suggests the future event will be larger and improved.Security officials confirm ongoing review of risks for future gatherings.

Security procedures under scrutiny

Officials confirm investigation into how the suspect entered while allegedly armed. Police say video evidence from multiple hotel areas is being reviewed. Authorities acknowledge that full details are still not available.

‘Most Dangerous Job’

Trump said the presidency is an extremely dangerous role. He compares it to high-risk professions like racing and bull riding. POTUS claims a significant percentage of US presidents have faced shooting-related threats.

POTUS said that despite risks, he continues normal public activity.

Investigation focus expands

Authorities continue reviewing hotel surveillance systems. The suspect’s movements before and during the incident are being reconstructed.Security teams evaluate whether additional threats exist.