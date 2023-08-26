Pakistani company set to launch 200cc sports bike; check initial features 

HYDERABAD – Pakistani motorcycle maker, Super Star Motorcycle, has dropped first look of its entry-level sports bike with engine capacity of 200cc.
The company has shared a photo of the upcoming variant, Super Sports 200, on its Facebook page with no in-depth details about it.
However, the photo provides a few details, including its looks and engine capacity. It has full sporty looks equipped with a 200cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine.
With fork tube shock absorbers on the front side, it has a mono-shock absorber at the back. The multi-spoke alloy wheels are wrapped in strong-look tires. His both front and rear wheels are fixed with disc brake.
With a round LED headlight, it has stylish fuel take with a Super Star sticker on it.
Details about its price and colours are yet to be shared by the company.
