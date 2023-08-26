Search

Celebs outraged by Hindu teacher's mistreatment of Muslim student in India

Web Desk 09:15 PM | 26 Aug, 2023
Source: Instagram
A harrowing incident, which took place at a primary school in India, has come to light.

A viral video circulating on social media shows a schoolteacher telling her Hindu students to slap a fellow Muslim student. The shocking incident, which took place in the village of Khabbarpur in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, has caused an outrage on social media and triggered a police investigation and a departmental inquiry.

Across the border, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah addressed the incident on X and expressed her outrage. She wrote, “Absolutely infuriated by the viral video of a Muslim child in India tormented by classmates on a teacher's command. The sheer lack of morality and humanity displayed is unfathomable. This isn't education—it's indoctrination of hate! #ZeroToleranceForHate #JusticeForTheInnocent #WhereIsOurHumanity.”

Tamkenat Mansoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a screenshot of a tweet with the caption "Border ke aar paar bigotry ki bharmaar".

Renowned Indian film actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to express her profound indignation at the incident where the public school teacher instructed her students to subject a Muslim classmate to physical abuse.

While the video appalled many Indian social media users, she promptly highlighted the hypocrisy exhibited by individuals who, through their political choices, have perpetuated interfaith violence and have turned a blind eye to the increasing Islamophobia within their nation.

Renuka Shahane stated, "That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teachers award for promoting national integration! KAfkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country"

Jayant Singh said, "Muzaffarnagar school video is a painful warning of how deep rooted religious divides can trigger violence against the marginalised, minority communities. Our MLAs from Muzzafarnagar will ensure that UP Police files a case suomoto & the child’s education is not disrupted!"

