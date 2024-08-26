Mahira Khan shares a tight-hug photo as she wishes her husband on his birthday

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan melted hearts across social media with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Salim Karim, on his birthday.
The beloved actress shared a candid photo of the couple, exuding love and happiness, along with a sweet caption that read, “Happy birthday my jaaaan ♥️.”
"P.S please make a small dua for us. Would be lovely," she added.
In the comments section, Mahira's co-actors like Nawal Saeed, Zara Noor Abbas and Ghana Ali responded with heartfelt prayers for the couple.
Mahira Khan and Salim Karim tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Bhurban, Pakistan, surrounded by close family and friends. The actress first met Salim, the CEO of the Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, in 2017, and the couple got engaged in 2019 in Turkey.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
