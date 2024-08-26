Mahira Khan shares a tight-hug photo as she wishes her husband on his birthday

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan melted hearts across social media with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Salim Karim, on his birthday.

The beloved actress shared a candid photo of the couple, exuding love and happiness, along with a sweet caption that read, “Happy birthday my jaaaan ♥️.”

"P.S please make a small dua for us. Would be lovely," she added.



In the comments section, Mahira's co-actors like Nawal Saeed, Zara Noor Abbas and Ghana Ali responded with heartfelt prayers for the couple.

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Bhurban, Pakistan, surrounded by close family and friends. The actress first met Salim, the CEO of the Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, in 2017, and the couple got engaged in 2019 in Turkey.