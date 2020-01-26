PM Imran expected to arrive in Lahore today
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 26 Jan, 2020
PM Imran expected to arrive in Lahore today
Share

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit on Sunday (today).

During the visit, he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, reports Radio Pakistan.

The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with provincial cabinet members.

The demand and supply of wheat and flour, as well as prices of essential commodities in the province, will come under discussion during the meeting.

More From This Category
PM Imran expected to arrive in Lahore today
11:54 AM | 26 Jan, 2020
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ...
11:06 AM | 26 Jan, 2020
Pakistan summons envoy as India opens unprovoked ...
10:51 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
Pakistani forces foil terror bid in Bajaur
09:25 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
President Alvi watches PAKvBAN T20I at Gaddafi
09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
Kashmiris set to observe Indian Republic Day as ...
07:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Key nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards
11:46 AM | 26 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr