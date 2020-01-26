PM Imran expected to arrive in Lahore today

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit on Sunday (today).

During the visit, he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, reports Radio Pakistan.

The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with provincial cabinet members.

The demand and supply of wheat and flour, as well as prices of essential commodities in the province, will come under discussion during the meeting.