'PTI govt to introduce best local bodies system for development at grassroots level'
Web Desk
04:01 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
'PTI govt to introduce best local bodies system for development at grassroots level'
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said the best local bodies system would be introduced in the country for the development and it would also resolve the issues of the common man at the grassroots level.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was effectively working to bring more improvement in the system to streamline it to yield desirous results, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PTI government had kicked off the number of welfare projects such as Ehsaas program, Kamyab Jawan, Sehat Insaf card, shelter homes for needy people and others to facilitate them.

Usman Dar claimed the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) provincial government did not launch any mega project in metropolitan city Karachi for 11 years of the regime.

He said the difference of opinion was part of parliamentary politics and the beauty of democracy.

More From This Category
Pakistani community members in Wuhan safe: FO
10:52 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
Inflation, unemployment major challenges for ...
09:24 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
No report of any confirmed coronavirus case in ...
08:40 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi today
11:53 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
Hard times over, country heading towards ...
11:47 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
US consulate Lahore to start visa service; says ...
11:30 PM | 26 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s everything that happened at the 4th Hum Style Awards
12:25 PM | 27 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr