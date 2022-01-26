Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM's accountability adviser

06:24 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM's accountability adviser
ISLAMABAD - Former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior.

Abbasi will replace Shahzad Akbar who recently resigned from the post for unexplained reasons. 

More to follow...

