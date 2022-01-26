Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM's accountability adviser
06:24 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD - Former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior.
Abbasi will replace Shahzad Akbar who recently resigned from the post for unexplained reasons.
Brigadier (R) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi appointed as SAPM on Accountability & Interior . @Lalika79 @MatifIqbal5 @Engr_Naveed111 pic.twitter.com/eMgrL29xPu— کامران ظفر (@KamranMadni17) January 26, 2022
More to follow...
