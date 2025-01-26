30 Khawarij gunned down by Pakistani forces in series of targeted operations in KP

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

RAWALPINDI – At least thirty terrorists have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Pakistani government cracks down on militants, ISPR said.

In a series of successful counter-terrorism operations, security forces eliminated 30 militants. The operations, which were carried out as part of an ongoing effort to combat terrorism in the region, targeted militants in multiple districts. In Lakki Marwat district, an intelligence-based operation led to the killing of 18 terrorists, with six others injured during the engagement.

In Karak district, security forces neutralized eight militants, while another operation in the Bagh area of Khyber district resulted in the deaths of four terrorists, including key leaders Aziz ur Rehman (Qari Ismail) and Mukhlis.

Two additional militants were wounded in the encounter. The forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the deceased, who were involved in a series of attacks targeting both security forces and civilians. ISPR confirmed that ongoing operations are underway to clear the area of any remaining terrorist threats, with a firm commitment to eliminating terrorism from the country.

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised efforts of Pakistan’s security forces. In separate statements, both leaders commended the success of the operations, with President Zardari emphasizing that the fight against terrorism will continue until the threat is fully eradicated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed the nation’s strong support for the security forces and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate all forms of terrorism.

The operations come in wake of a rising tide of violent attacks since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly affecting the border provinces of KP and Balochistan.

Last year was deadliest year for security forces in last decade, with at least hundreds of fatalities recorded. The total number of deaths, including both civilians and security personnel, reached 1,612, with over 780pc increase from the previous year. November was reported as the deadliest month of 2024.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

