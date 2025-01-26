Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Baby Milk Formula banned without prescription in Sindh to promote breastfeeding

KARACHI – Baby Milk Formula to be sold only with prescription in Sindh as new law pushed for imprisonment and penalty for violation.

Lawmakers in Sindh passed Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Act at promoting breastfeeding and regulating sale of baby formula across the region. Under the new legislation, pharma stores are now required to sell milk products only with a doctor’s prescription.

As per new guidelines, packaging of these products must mention it as artificial milk. Doctors who prescribe artificial milk opposing rule will face fines of up to Rs5lac and 6-month prison sentence. This move comes in response to alarming health concerns, as Pakistan’s breastfeeding rate remains low, with such cases leading to multiple illnesses.

The new legislation comes amid calls for breastfeeding, supporting mental development, and protecting infants from various diseases. Several baby formulas put hole in pocket as formula milk costs thousands for each infant.

The provincial authorities are working with Pakistan Pediatric Association to ensure approval and implementation of the new law. As law bans promotion and sale of artificial milk without a prescription, it allows for the use of formula in emergency situations, under the supervision of doctors, and for a limited period.

