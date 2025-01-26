Karachi thief stripped naked, bathed with cold water for stealing electro-pump (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Surge in street crime and ineffective policing resort to mob justice, and a recent incident caught everyone’s attention as a thief was caught in the act while stealing a water motor.

The thief in Karachi found himself in a difficult situation after being caught by local residents. In an act of public punishment, the residents subjected the thief to intense humiliation.

After locking him in the room, residents reportedly placed him under a fan in the biting cold and bathed him with cold water. In a further escalation, they allegedly threatened to hang him upside down.

The video of the act went viral and it divided the internet. Some called this punishment a form of quick justice while other saw it as inhumane. Authorities have yet to respond to the matter, as the probe is underway.