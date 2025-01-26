Barat Pictures of Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son Ibtisam go viral online

Wedding season continues in Pakistan and the latest to jump on the list is Ibtisam ul Haq, son of legendary cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq, who tied the knot with Iqra.

After the Nikkah, Barat pictures of the duo surfaced online. The stunning clicks showcase Ibtisam and his Iqra in their beautiful wedding attire. The charming couple’s big moments become eye candy for fans and followers who are showering love on the newlywed.

The pictures of Barat ceremony have taken the internet by storm, marking the beginning of what promises to be a memorable chapter for the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da Artist Wedding Photography® (@daartistphoto)

For the unversed, Ibtisam is also an aspiring cricketer, as the viral wedding pictures have not only garnered attention for the couple’s special day but have also sparked curiosity about Ibtisam’s sporting career.