Chinese company donates 15,000 protection suits to Pakistan amid coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:46 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Ms Yan Chen, Managing Director of Challenge Group of Companies from China, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and donated 15,000 protection suits to be used by the Pakistani doctors and para-medical staff while dealing with the COVID-19 cases.

National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese ambassador informed the prime minister that production of protection suits would soon start in Lahore.

Yesterday, first cargo plane carrying relief goods from China had landed in Karachi.

The relief goods contained one million face masks including N95 masks.

