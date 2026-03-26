Missile debris kills 2 in Abu Dhabi amid Iran’s Drone, Missile attacks

ABU DHABI – Two people have been killed and three others injured after deadly missile debris rained down on Abu Dhabi as Iran continues attack in Middle East.

Officials confirmed that the falling debris smashed into ground with devastating impact, damaging multiple vehicles and leaving behind scenes of chaos and fear. This incident comes amid an intensifying wave of conflict in Middle East, with Iran reportedly launching more than 2,100 missiles and drones toward targets, including the United Arab Emirates.

While authorities insist that most of these attacks are being intercepted, the reality on the ground paints a far more alarming picture.

Amid the soaring tensions, over 100 people have been arrested simply for filming or photographing the aftermath of these attacks. Access to reliable information remains tightly restricted, raising serious concerns about transparency.

UK Foreign Office also issued stark warning to British nationals, even posting content critical of the government could be considered illegal — a sign of how sensitive the situation has become.

The latest attack is shaking carefully maintained image of UAE as secure haven in a volatile region. What was once seen as untouchable is now increasingly vulnerable. UAE officials are now pushing for strict, long-term limits on Iran’s missile and drone programs in any future negotiations. At the same time, these attacks have forced the UAE to deepen its security ties with Washington.