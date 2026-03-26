PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Debutant Hyderabad Kingsmen

LAHORE – Defending champions Lahore Qalandars won toss and opted to bat first against the debutant Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11. Fans are buzzing as the excitement of the new season meets the thrill of fresh talent on the pitch!

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

The clash is historic as Hyderabad Kingsmen make their PSL debut, going head-to-head with the battle-hardened Qalandars. With no past head-to-head record, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the newcomers aiming to make a mark.

Qalandars are riding a wave of confidence, boasting a four-match winning streak, including a thrilling six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10 final. Meanwhile, the Kingsmen are stepping into the PSL spotlight for the very first time, hungry to announce themselves on the grand stage.

Recent Results – Lahore Qalandars: W, W, W, W, L

This opener promises fireworks, fierce rivalries, and cricket at its finest. PSL fans, fasten your seatbelts – the battle is about to begin!