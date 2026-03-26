Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz graces PSL 11 opening, meets players ahead of action

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, to inaugurate the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), meeting players from both teams amidst much fanfare.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also present along with Punjab CM. the opening clash featured defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the newly inducted Hyderabad Kingsmen. Winning the toss, Lahore Qalandars chose to bat first, setting the stage for an electrifying contest. This season introduces a completely revamped format, with eight teams competing, including debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, promising fresh rivalries and high-stakes cricket.

Due to regional tensions and energy concerns, matches are being held behind closed doors, but fans are glued to televisions and online streaming platforms. Originally scheduled across six cities with 44 matches, PSL 11 has now been condensed to Lahore and Karachi, each hosting 22 thrilling fixtures.

Lahore Qalandars enter this season with unstoppable momentum, having finished last season with four straight wins, including a six-wicket triumph over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10 final. Their formidable squad features captain Shaheen Shah Afridi leading a lethal pace attack alongside Haris Rauf and Mustafizur Rahman, while star batsmen Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, and Sikandar Raza promise fireworks with the willow.