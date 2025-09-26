Karachi man dies after falling from temple wall while watching Hindu ceremony

KARACHI – A tragic incident occurred in Karachi’s Clifton area where a man lost his life after falling from the wall of Bin Qasim Park temple.

According to Boat Basin SHO Muhammad Riaz, two brothers had climbed onto the temple wall to watch an ongoing ceremony when one of them lost balance and fell.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Jeeta, son of Chando, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital by Edhi volunteers, but he could not survive.

Police have launched an inquiry into the accident. Authorities said the deceased was a resident of the neighborhood near the temple.

Meanwhile, Karachi police recovered the body of a young boy from a vacant plot near Korangi Crossing. The body appeared to be 8 to 10 days old.

Upon receiving the report, Zaman Town police arrived at the scene and summoned the Crime Scene Unit, which collected evidence before shifting the body to Jinnah Hospital for legal formalities.

Police said the deceased was a 12-year-old boy dressed in shalwar kameez. The cause of death could not be determined immediately. Authorities added that confirmation of sexual assault or other circumstances will only be possible after a medical examination.

Following the initial legal process, the body has been placed in a morgue to help trace the victim’s family.