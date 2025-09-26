Karachi University revokes LLB degree of IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood

KARACHI – The University of Karachi has officially revoked the LLB degree of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, a judge at the Islamabad High Court, citing misconduct and the use of unfair means.

In a notification issued by the university’s administration, it was announced that Tariq Mehmood’s LLB result and degree have been annulled.

Additionally, the university has imposed a three-year ban on him, prohibiting him from enrolling in any educational institution or taking any further exams during this period.

The notification further clarified that Tariq Mehmood was never a regular student at Islamia Law College, Karachi, despite the fact that his academic records indicated otherwise.

The university’s decision to revoke his degree follows investigations into allegations of using unfair means during his studies, leading to the severe academic sanctions.