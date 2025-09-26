Shaheen Afridi achieves T20I milestone after match-winning performance against Bangladesh

DUBAI – Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved a major milestone in T20 internationals during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Bangladesh.

Pakistan secured their place in the final with an 11-run victory after defending a target of 136 runs.

Bangladesh managed 124 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Afridi played a decisive role, taking 3 wickets for just 17 runs and was named Player of the Match.

The left-arm pacer also contributed with the bat, scoring 19 runs off 13 balls, including two sixes.

This marked Afridi’s 10th Player of the Match award in T20 internationals, making him the fast bowler with the highest number of such awards in the format.

A day earlier, Saheen Shah Afridi grabbed three wickets and hit a brisk 19 off 13 balls, while Haris Rauf claimed a three-fer as Pakistan defended 135 to beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in the ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-Four game at Dubai International Stadium.

The pace duo of Shaheen and Haris returned combined figures of 6-50 in their eight overs as Pakistan defended their joint-second lowest T20I total against Bangladesh.

Defending the 136-run target, Shaheen provided his side with the perfect start, removing Parvez Hossain Emon for a two-ball duck – his 22nd first-over wicket in T20Is – followed by the scalp of Towhid Hridoy (5) to leave Bangladesh 23-2 in 4.2 overs.

Haris Rauf then eked out the prized scalp of Saif Hassan (18, 15b, 1×4, 2x6s) on the first ball of the sixth over, reducing Bangladesh to 36-3 at the end of the powerplay.

Nawaz sent Mahedi (11) back in the hut on the final delivery of the eighth over as Bangladesh were left reeling on 44-4. Nurul Hasan (16, 21b, 1×6) and Shamim Hossain (30, 25b, 2x6s) then put on 19 runs for the fifth wicket, before the former fell prey to Saim Ayub with Bangladesh requiring another 72 runs from the last eight overs.

Saim, continuing his fine form with the ball, got rid of skipper Jaker Ali (5, 9b) when Nawaz grabbed his third catch of the night in the 14th over, reducing Bangladesh to 73-6.

Shaheen ended Shamim’s 25-ball resistance in the 17th over, while Haris struck twice in the following over as Bangladesh slumped to 101-9.

Haris defended 23 runs in the final over, handing his side the victory. Saim returned figures of 4-0-16-2 taking his tournament tally of wickets to eight.