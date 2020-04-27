Man kills two minor daughters, injures son for asking Rs50 in Sialkot

SIALKOT - A man shot dead his two daughters and injured son for asking Rs50 rupees to buy ketchup here on Sunday.

The incident took place in the city's Kachashahabpura area. The dead children were identified as thirteen-year-old Roohani and six-year-old Arshi.

The bodies and their injured brother were taken to a nearby hospital. Their father fled and the police have begun an investigation.

The mother told the police that she asked her husband to give the children Rs50 so that they could buy ketchup for their samosas.

I wasn’t able to make chutney that day, she said, adding that in response he loose tampered started abusing. “I kept quiet and then he came inside with a pistol and opened fire,” she told the police.