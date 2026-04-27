Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs493,162 in the local market, and the rate for 10 grams of gold settled at Rs422,806 on April 27, 2026 Monday.

Gold Rates Today

24 Karat Gold Rates Today

Metal Price Gold (per tola) 493,162 Gold (10 grams) 422,806 Silver (per tola) 8,049

22Karat Gold Price

Category 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 452,925 432,337 370,575 Per 1 Gram 38,831 37,066 31,771 Per 10 Grams 388,318 370,667 317,715 Per Ounce 1,100,607 1,050,580 900,497

Silver followed a similar upward trajectory, gaining Rs92 to reach Rs8,049 per tola, indicating a broader rise across precious metals.

22-karat gold was priced at Rs452,925 per tola. In comparison, 21-karat gold stood at Rs432,337, while 18-karat gold was valued at Rs370,575 per tola. On a per gram basis, 22K gold was recorded at Rs38,831, 21K at Rs37,066, and 18K at Rs31,771. For 10 grams, the rates were Rs388,318 for 22K, Rs370,667 for 21K, and Rs317,715 for 18K gold.

On the international scale, per ounce prices also reflected strong valuations. The rate for 22-karat gold reached Rs1,100,607, while 21-karat gold stood at Rs1,050,580 and 18-karat gold at Rs900,497 per ounce.

The upward movement continued on April 20, when gold was recorded at Rs501,162 and silver at Rs8,417. Prices reached their weekly peak on April 18, with gold soaring to Rs506,062 per tola and silver touching Rs8,562. Earlier, on April 17, gold was priced at Rs501,562 and silver at Rs8,444, while on April 16, gold stood at Rs504,862 and silver at Rs8,514.

Overall, the bullion market has displayed a rollercoaster pattern, with sharp rises and dips observed over the past several days, underscoring ongoing volatility in gold and silver prices.