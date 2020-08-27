Turkey's Ersin Faikzade to perform in Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD – Famous Turkish singer and volunteer Ersin Faikzade will perform folk Turkish tunes for music lovers of twin cities at PNCA auditorium next Wednesday.

According to the management of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the event has been organized to reflect on the friendship between the two brotherly countries.

Ersin Faikzade is an international volunteer, star singer and a writer. In Turkey, Ersin Faikzade is a member of the Buca Disabled Society, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Fight against Leprosy Association, the Antalya People-Who-Do-Not-Know-Barriers Association, the Turkish Education foundation (TEV) and the Mothers Association.

On International level he is a member of the European Union Former Volunteers, The DIANA Princess of Wales organization, the International Still’s Disease Foundation, The World Friendship Force organization.

The International Human Rights Commission also designated Ersin Faikzade, as the “Ambassador of Goodwill for Humanity” from 26th March 2011.

The event will take place while observing the full SOPs directed by government.