Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome their third child

KARACHI – Popular Pakistani celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have become parents for the third time, as they welcomed a baby girl into their family.

Muneeb Butt announced the joyful news via his Instagram story on August 27, revealing that their daughter was born a day earlier, on August 26. The couple has named their newborn Naimal Muneeb.

Muneeb also shared a welcome note penned by Naimal’s big sisters – Amal and Miral – on Instagram.

“From the moment you arrived, you brought magic into our world. Your tiny hands, your sweet smile, everything about you is a gift we’ll forever treasure.

“As your big siblings, we promise to fill your days with love, laughter end warm cuddles. You’ve made our Family complete, and our hearts so full. Welcome home little sister. We love you more than words can say,” read the note.

Following the announcement, fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to extend their heartfelt congratulations and well wishes to the family.

Aiman and Muneeb are already parents to two daughters: Amal, born in 2019, and Miral, born in 2023.